Ricky Vargas pledges to 'initiate more local tournaments in the countryside' expand grassroots development of boxers

MANILA, Philippines - Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and president Ricky Vargas were re-elected to their positions for a third term during the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, Inc. (ABAP) elections on Saturday, March 4 at Wyndham-MOA in Pasay City.

Both Pangilinan and Vargas are “two of the highest executives of the MVP group,” as was highlighted in an ABAP press release. The MVP group has been the chief private sector benefactor of boxing’s National Sports Association (NSA) for the past 8 years.

“I am honored and humbled by the continued support of our members. While we were disappointed at our failure to win medals in the Olympics, we offer no excuses. Rather, we pledge to move forward and ramp up our efforts to energize the national boxers into a more potent force in the international arena,” said Vargas in the statement.

Vargas also pledged to “initiate more local tournaments in the countryside” as part of grassroots development of boxers.

“Our grassroots program, which has been the centerpiece of our administration, will be even more active and our already warm relations with our international federations AIBA and ASBC will be further enhanced.”

Also elected were Rep. Raul Daza (Northern Samar) as vice-chairman, John Patrick Gregorio (Maynilad) as vice-president.

Appointed treasurer was Atty. Oscar P. Moreno, Jr. (Cagayan de Oro), corporate secretary Atty. Leonardo Aguilar, Jr. And secretary-general/executive director Ed Picson.

Attending as observers were Philippine Olympic Committee Secretary-General Stephen Hontiveros and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The elected members of the Board of Trustees are : Region I-Atty. Liberato Reyna, Region III-Vice-Gov. Jose Gay Padiernos, CAR-Mr. Reinaldo Bautista, NCR-Mr. Jose Jorge Vargas, Region IV-A-Mr. Venerando Rea, Region IV-B-Mr. Roger Castro, Region VI- Mr. Angel Verdeflor, Region VII-Mr. Lorenzo Sy, REgion VIII-Re. Daza, Region IX-Dr. Cecilia Atilano, Region X-Atty. Oscar Moreno Jr., CARAGA- Mr. Freddie Dacera, AFP-Col. Ruben Candelario, MVPSF-Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT-Mr. Ricky Vargas and Maynilad-Mr. Patrick Gregorio. – Rappler.com