'You said you were boss, so just sign the paper and let's make it happen,' says Mayweather

LOS ANGELES, USA - Floyd Mayweather taunted Conor McGregor over his failure to agree terms on their potential superfight on Tuesday, insisting once more he was ready to climb into a ring with the mixed martial arts star.

"If Conor McGregor really wants this fight to happen, stop blowing smoke up everybody's ass," Mayweather told ESPN, accusing the Irishman of stalling on a deal.

"Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you were boss, so just sign the paper and let's make it happen."

Speculation of a fight between retired former boxing welterweight king Mayweather and McGregor has intensified in recent months.

In February, a report in Ireland said the two sides had agreed terms and were only awaiting the resolution of a "third party hold-up" to confirm the deal.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission also confirmed it was aware of negotiations between Mayweather and McGregor.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated in September 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, has said he is willing to fight McGregor in a boxing ring.

However McGregor, 28, is under contract to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, who would have to sign off on the bout for it to happen. – Rappler.com