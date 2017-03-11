The undefeated Briton says he's 'moved on from the dark & scary place I've been living' as he looks to get back in the ring

LONDON, England - Troubled former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to social media on Friday, March 10 to declare his battle with depression was the toughest of his life but he was ready to make a fresh start.

The 28-year-old Englishman - whose last bout was his remarkable defeat of the then WBO and WBA world champion Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 - hinted on Monday through his favorite form of public contact Twitter he would be making a comeback to the ring.

However, he faces a significant obstacle in convincing the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to return his license after a series of outspoken remarks and admitting to taking cocaine for depression.

"I've moved on from the dark &scary place I've been living & if I can beat depression then I can beat anything! The hardest fight of my life!" tweeted Fury, who had his licence taken away last October after he surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment.

"I'm starting a fresh start, letting go of the past & concentrating on the future, got to keep moving forwards, #startingfromthebottom."

Fury, whose cousin Hughie Fury is due to contest a world heavyweight title bout with New Zealander WBO champion Joseph Parker on April 1, admitted he had piled on the weight since he went into self-imposed exile.

"Talk about being a fat man, I'm 25stones or 350lbs, but getting the weight off has never been a problem! Ask (his trainer) @peterfury we done it 24 times," tweeted Fury, who in his Monday missive had suggested a comeback to the ring on May 13. – Rappler.com