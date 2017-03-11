Romero Duno knocks out previously unbeaten Christian Gonzalez to win by second round knockout

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Romero Duno made big impression in his first fight on American soil, knocking out previously unbeaten Christian "Chimpa" Gonzalez on Friday, March 10 (Saturday Manila time) at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

The lightweight fight was scheduled for 8 rounds but Duno (13-1, 12 knockouts) finished matters just 57 seconds into the second round, knocking Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) down in the first round before finishing matters in the proceeding stanza with an overhand right to the jaw. Gonzalez had risen up to meet the count but fell back down on the canvas, where he remained for several minutes.

Commentator Steve Kim, calling the fight as part of Golden Boy Promotions' "LA Fight Club" show, likened the shock result to the U.S. debut of another General Santos City-based boxer, Manny Pacquiao, who had steamrolled the favored Lehlohonolo Ledwaba in 2001.

Duno had been in the United States since December, training with former champion Rodel Mayol at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. Duno, 21, had lost just once before, an 8-round decision to Mikhail Alexeev in Russia last May.

"Duno trained really hard for this; 'Chimpa' underestimated him," says Duno's promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions. "We're gonna celebrate now and will plan what's next soon."

The fight will be shown in the Philippines on TV5 this Sunday at 1 pm, Manangquil says. – Rappler.com