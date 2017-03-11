Rey Megrino scores a 23 second knockout in Hong Kong. The best fighter with a 24-20 record, unbeaten in last 10 fights #boxing pic.twitter.com/UAeTYPcEnB

Megrino blasts out Japanese fighter Yuki Strong Kobayashi with his first serious punch of the fight

MANILA, Philippines - Rey Megrino, who may be the best boxer on the planet with a nearly even win-loss record, finished his latest opponent off in just 23 seconds on Saturday, March 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

Megrino (24-20-4, 21 knockouts) blasted out Yuki Strong Kobayashi (10-7, 5 KOs) by dropping a right hand counter over Kobayashi's jab, leaving the Japanese fighter motionless on the floor and prompting the referee to waive the fight off without a count.

Megrino, 30, of Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental, Philippines has had an unusual career, losing numerous bouts due to tough matchmaking after being thrown to the wolves early in his career. He's beaten a number of fighters he wasn't expected to, including a second-round stoppage of a young Denver Cuello (due to a cut caused by a headbutt which was ruled to be the product of a punch), and a third-round knockout of legendary Thai Pongsaklek Wonjongkam, effectively ending his career as a top fighter.

Now unbeaten in his last 10 fights, he's managed by the Baguio-based Brico Santig and trained by Joven Jorda, who himself pulled off a major upset in 2004 when he knocked out Pacquiao conqueror Medgoen Singsurat in Thailand.

Few fighters of consequence are eager to step into the ring with the heavy-handed journeyman known as "Delubyo." Megrino is not just a "high-risk, low-reward opponent." He's a "low-reward, you-might-take-your-first-loss" kind of dangerous.

"Probably there are some but it's rare," said Santig, when asked if there are any top fighters willing to fight Megrino. Santig says Megrino will now wait to face OPBF champion Mark John Yap, a Japan-based Pinoy, in a mandatory challenge. Yap (25-12, 11 KOs) must first get past his next title defense, scheduled for April 9 in Osaka, Japan against an opponent to be named.

The fight was part of a card promoted by DEF Promotions. Two other Filipino boxers fought on the card as Mark Anthony Geraldo (34-7-3, 15 KOs) of Kibawe, Bikidnon, Philippines scored a 10-round unanimous decision over Kenny Demecillo (12-4-2, 7 KOs) of Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Philippines to win the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight title.– Rappler.com

Ryan Songalia is the sports editor of Rappler, a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) and a contributor to The Ring magazine. He can be reached at ryan.songalia@rappler.com. Follow him on Twitter @RyanSongalia.