Conor McGregor hears the naysayers and says he will surprise the world against Floyd Mayweather

MANILA, Philippines - UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor stepped between the ropes and into a boxing ring on Friday night in New York, but it wasn’t to face currently-retired boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor was on hand to accompany Olympic boxing star Mick Conlan to the ring for his pro debut on St. Patrick’s Day. But if McGregor’s words come true, it won’t be the last time McGregor steps into a boxing ring.

“I'm ready to box. I've been ready for a long time. The game's going to be in shock when I step in the ring. Trust me on that,” McGregor told the LA Times while in town for Conlan’s third round knockout of Tim Ibarra. McGregor later is quoted as exclaiming “I am boxing!”

Mayweather, who hasn’t fought since 2015, has said earlier this month that he’s “coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor” for what would be a multi-million dollar payday against a boxing novice.

UFC president Dana White had said his mixed martial arts company won’t stand between the fight, and told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, March 15 that he believed the two sides will be able to set aside their disagreements to make the fight a reality.

"I do think it's going to happen. I think it's going to be a tough deal, because, obviously, there are a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.

"On the flip side, there's so much money involved, I just don't see how it doesn't happen."

While many combat sports enthusiasts have branded the fight as a money-grab, McGregor insists he’ll surprise more than a few people, and says the two sides are aiming for a September date.

“Nobody in this boxing game knows what's coming,” said McGregor. “Twenty-eight years of age, confident as a motherf-----, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words.” – Rappler.com