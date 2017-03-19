Roman Gonzalez loses a majority decision to Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, dropping his WBC junior bantamweight title in the process

MANILA, Philippines - Twelve years after making his pro debut, Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez has suffered his first loss.

The Nicaraguan pound-for-pound star dropped a 12-round majority decision to Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on Saturday, March 18 (Sunday Manila time), losing at Madison Square Garden in New York City by the scores of 114-112 on two cards and pulling even at 113-all on the third.

Gonzalez (46-1, 38 knockouts) was knocked down by a right hook late in the first round before rallying in the middle rounds to make up lost ground. Gonzalez suffered cuts high on his head which seemed to bother him in the later rounds. The fight was Gonzalez's second since moving up to 115 pounds, with the first being a difficult decision win over Carlos Cuadras in September.

""I'm a little dinged up," Gonzalez said afterwards, according to ESPN. "I thought I won the fight. I want an immediate rematch. I want to get my title back."

Gonzalez was fighting for the first time since the death of his trainer Arnulfo Obando, who passed away in November following a stroke.

Srisaket (42-4-1, 38 KOs) is now a two-time WBC junior bantamweight title, regaining the belt he lost to Cuadras on a technical decision in 2014. – Rappler.com