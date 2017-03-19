Gennady Golovkin outpoints Danny Jacobs as he hears the final bell for the first time since 2008

MANILA, Philippines - It was the toughest fight of Gennady Golovkin's career, but in the end he remains unbeaten.

Golovkin was taken the 12-round distance for the first time in his professional career but still was able to outpoint Danny Jacobs by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 18 (Sunday Manila time).

Two judges scored the fight 115-112 while the third had it 114-113, all for the Kazakh boxer Golovkin (37-0, 33 knockouts), who retains his IBF, WBC and WBA middleweight titles with the win.

Golovkin scored a knockdown in round 4 with a pair of right hands against Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs). Jacobs, a survivor of ther rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, came back resiliently, switching between orthodox and southpaw stances and landing with his straight right and uppercuts to good effect.

Compubox showed Golovkin landing 233-of-618 attempted punches for a 38% connect rate while crediting Jacobs with 176-of-542 of thrown punches for a 32% rate of landing.

After the fight Jacobs said that he believes he should have gotten the decision. The last time Golovkin had heard the final bell was in 2008, when he defeated Amar Amari by an 8-round decision in Denmark. – Rappler.com