The Filipino knockout puncher has been signed by Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions

MANILA, Philippines - Romero Duno, the Filipino lightweight prospect who made a name for himself earlier this month with an upset knockout win over Christian Gonzalez, has signed a deal with U.S.-based promoter Golden Boy Promotions.

The 21-year-old Duno (13-1, 12 knockouts), a native of Tagum City, Philippines now based in General Santos City, gave boxing fans something to get excited about when he starched the previously unbeaten Gonzalez in two rounds on March 10 in Los Angeles.

Duno’s Philippine-based promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions revealed the news to Rappler on Thursday, March 23, with the Oscar de la Hoya-led Golden Boy Promotions announcing the signing on their social media accounts.

“I am very thankful to Golden Boy Promotions for giving me a chance to showcase my talent on the big stage," Duno was quoted in a statement.

Duno returned to General Santos City on Wednesday, where he was greeted with a “hero’s welcome” motorcade and a meeting with General Santos City mayor Ronnel Rivera.

‘This is a big break for Duno,” says Manangquil. “We thank Golden Boy for giving us a chance. We feel and trust that they are the best company to guide Duno to his ultimate dream, which is the world championship.”

Manangquil says Duno will be based at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles when he’s in training for fights and will work with former WBC junior flyweight titleholder Rodel Mayol, who trained Duno for the Gonzalez fight. Manangquil estimates that Duno will be back in the ring around June. – Rappler.com