Champions from today, tomorrow and yesterday are honored at the annual awards banquet held by the Elorde family
MANILA, Philippines - Champs, challengers and aficionados put down the gloves and donned their best barongs and formal wear for the 17th Gabriel "Flash" Elorde Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions on Saturday, March 25 at Manila Hotel.
The awards night, held annually by the family of boxing legend Flash Elorde, honored the best of Philippine boxing from today and yesteryear, recognizing IBF junior bantamweight champ Jerwin Ancajas, WBO bantamweight champ Marlon Tapales and recently-vacated IBF flyweight champ Johnriel Casimero as co-Fighters of the Year.
Promoter Jim Claude Manangquil, who manages the Sanman boxing stable out of General Santos City, was named Promoter of the Year, while Danrex Tapdasan was named best referee, Jhun Agrabio was named best trainer, Aston Palicte was named most promising fighter, and Kenny Demecillo vs Rambo Lagos was named fight of the year.
There were familiar faces from yester-year at the event, including former WBC junior lightweight champ Rene Barrientos and Rolando Navarrete, who won the same world title 12 years later in 1981, and tough 90s strawweight Ronnie Magramo. Manny Pacquiao's unexpected absence gave way to other champs, like former WBO strawweight and junior flyweight champ Donnie Nietes, who was given an Award of Distinction for his years as a world champ, while former champs Gerry and Dodie Boy Peñalosa, plus former IBF junior flyweight champ Tacy Macalos and WBC junior flyweight champ Rolando Pascua had their fists cast in plaster to be immortalized by the Elorde family.
Here are memories from the night, in photos by Alecs Ongcal.
Former WBC junior lightweight champion Rene Barrientos shows two-time world champion Donnie Nietes an old issue of The Ring magazine.
Johnny Elorde with former champs Ronnie Magramo, Rene Barrientos, Donnie Nietes and Rolando Navarrete.
Gerry Peñalosa and Dodie Boy Peñalosa, both two time world champions, get their fists casted in plaster.
Donnie Nietes, former WBO strawweight and light flyweight champ, says a few words for the crowd.
Johnriel Casimero, who shocked many with his knockout win over Amnat Ruenroeng to win the IBF flyweight title, speaks alongside Liza Elorde and Ted Lerner.
Marlon Tapales, WBO bantamweight champion
Gerry Peñalosa with his son Julio
Fighters from the ALA stable - Arthur Villanueva, Milan Melindo, Albert Pagara, Mark Magsayo, Donnie Nietes and coach Edito Villamor - with Laura Elorde, the widow of Flash Elorde.
IBF junior bantamweight champ Jerwin Ancajas
Former WBC junior flyweight champ Rolando Pascua and former IBF junior flyweight champ Tacy Macalos get their fists casted.
Johnriel Casimero
Lito Dante (L) moved his record to 13-7-4 (7 KOs) and won the vacant WBC International minimumweight title with a unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten fighter Jay Loto.
The Sanman boxing stable, represented by Elorde Awards promoter of the year Jim Claude Manangquil. From left, John Ray Manangquil, Dexter Tan, Tata Tan, Reymart Gaballo, John Vincent Moralde, Randy Petalcorin, Mike Plania, Jim Claude Manangquil, Romero Duno.
Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions is presented with the Promoter of the Year award.
Junior bantamweight Aston Palicte (22-2, 18 KOs) was named Most Promising boxer after winning his US debut and signing with promoter Roy Jones Jr.
Johnny Elorde and Gabriel "Bebot" Elorde Jr, the sons of Flash Elorde.
Jhun Agrabio is honored as trainer of the year alongside Elorde siblings Johnny Elorde, Bebot Elorde, Cucuy Elorde and Rita Elorde.
The stage filled with boxers and boxing personalities.
