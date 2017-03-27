Champions from today, tomorrow and yesterday are honored at the annual awards banquet held by the Elorde family

MANILA, Philippines - Champs, challengers and aficionados put down the gloves and donned their best barongs and formal wear for the 17th Gabriel "Flash" Elorde Boxing Awards and Banquet of Champions on Saturday, March 25 at Manila Hotel.

The awards night, held annually by the family of boxing legend Flash Elorde, honored the best of Philippine boxing from today and yesteryear, recognizing IBF junior bantamweight champ Jerwin Ancajas, WBO bantamweight champ Marlon Tapales and recently-vacated IBF flyweight champ Johnriel Casimero as co-Fighters of the Year.

Promoter Jim Claude Manangquil, who manages the Sanman boxing stable out of General Santos City, was named Promoter of the Year, while Danrex Tapdasan was named best referee, Jhun Agrabio was named best trainer, Aston Palicte was named most promising fighter, and Kenny Demecillo vs Rambo Lagos was named fight of the year.

There were familiar faces from yester-year at the event, including former WBC junior lightweight champ Rene Barrientos and Rolando Navarrete, who won the same world title 12 years later in 1981, and tough 90s strawweight Ronnie Magramo. Manny Pacquiao's unexpected absence gave way to other champs, like former WBO strawweight and junior flyweight champ Donnie Nietes, who was given an Award of Distinction for his years as a world champ, while former champs Gerry and Dodie Boy Peñalosa, plus former IBF junior flyweight champ Tacy Macalos and WBC junior flyweight champ Rolando Pascua had their fists cast in plaster to be immortalized by the Elorde family.

Here are memories from the night, in photos by Alecs Ongcal.

– Rappler.com