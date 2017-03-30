Roach, a former boxing contender turned trainer, shows he can still bang away on the punch mitts

MANILA, Philippines - While Freddie Roach awaits the go-ahead to start up camp with Manny Pacquiao, he's keeping in shape with some training of his own.

The multi-time awarded trainer to the stars showed that he can still bang away with the gloves, even at the age of 57. In an Instagram video posted by his protege Marvin Somodio on Wednesday, March 29 (Thursday Manila time), Roach fired off combinations at the Wild Card Gym, showing he still has his hand skills.

We never stop punching! #FreddieRoach #Boxing #wildcardboxing A post shared by Marvin Somodio (@marvinsomodio) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Roach had been one of the most entertaining junior lightweight contenders of the 1980s, accruing a record of 40-13 (15 knockouts) while fighting world champions Greg Haugen, Hector Camacho and Bobby Chacon. Since the age of 27, the Massachusetts native has been afflicted with Parkinson's disease, a condition which affects the central nervous system and causes shaking and other symptoms.

Roach told Associated Press about his conversations with Muhammad Ali, another boxer who had dealt with Parkinson's until his death last year, saying that Ali felt that hitting the punching bag alleviated his tremors. Likewise, Roach says that getting in the ring helps him deal with his own symptoms.

"When I get in the ring and get on the mitts with the fighters and so forth, all my symptoms kind of go away so our comfort zone was similar," said Roach.

Roach will be on the other side of the mitts when Pacquiao returns to training. Pacquiao, the current WBO welterweight titleholder, was given an ultimatum of accepting a deal today to fight Australian Jeff Horn on July 2 or wait until November to fight again. – Rappler.com