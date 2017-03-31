Cebu boxer Jason Canoy will face unbeaten Mzuvukile Magwaca for a minor bantamweight championship

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Jason Canoy and his South African foe Mzuvukile Magwaca came in well under the 118-pound weight limit for their fight in Cape Town on Friday, March 31 (Saturday Manila time).

Canoy (26-6-2, 19 knockouts) of Cebu City weighed 116 pounds while the undefeated Magwaca (17-0-2, 10 KOs) weighed 116.6 pounds.

The 26-year-old Canoy has been noted for his toughness and punching power, and has never been knocked out in his 9-year career. Canoy pulled off a big upset in 2015 when he stopped world title contender Drian Francisco in the first round, and he’s seeking his first win abroad after 4 previous tries.

“I'm grateful for this opportunity and will go all out for a win. I assure fans of a good fight,” Canoy was quoted in a press release issued by his promoter Omega Pro Sports International. Canoy is accompanied in South Africa by trainer Jingjing Tepora and Rico Navarro, who notes that the 5-foot-4 Canoy is about 3 inches shorter than his opponent.

Magwaca has not fought since November of 2015, and one of his previous opponents includes Filipino Michael Enriquez, whom he stopped in 5 rounds in 2014.

The 12-round fight will be contested for the minor World Boxing Federation (WBF) bantamweight title. The promoters are listed on Boxrec.com as Dream Team Promotions and Amandla Promotions.

Sultan-Jaro rescheduled for Rizal

The domestic challenge between junior bantamweights Jonas Sultan and former world champ Sonny Boy Jaro has been rescheduled for May 7 at the Angono Municipal Gymnasium in Angono, Rizal, promoter Anson Tiu Co tells Rappler.

(READ: Jonas Sultan, road warrior and reluctant Zorro, set for Jaro showdown)

The fight was nixed two days before it was scheduled to headline at Makati Cinema Square when Jaro suffered a "severe infection." The ALA-promoted Sultan (12-3, 8 KOs) had already arrived in Manila from Cebu when he was informed that his defense of the IBF Inter-Continental super flyweight belt had been canceled.

Tiu Co, who represents Jaro, tells Rappler he expects contracts to be signed next week. – Rappler.com