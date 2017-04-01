Jason Canoy gets the decision on one card but loses on the other two as Mzuvukile Magwaca remains unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Jason Canoy got the decision on one card but was overruled by the two others as he falls short in his challenge of local fighter Mzuvukile Magwaca at Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South African.

One judge, South Africa’s Darryl Ribbink, had the fight 115-114 for Canoy but the other two had it for Magwaca by the tallies of 117-110 and 117-112, according to Canoy’s promoter Omega Pro Sports International.

Canoy (26-7-2, 19 knockouts) has now lost in all 5 of his fights abroad, but remains durable as he has never been stopped. Magwaca improves to 18-0-2 (11 KOs) in the fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation bantamweight title, which was his first fight since November of 2015.

Rico Navarro, who accompanied the Cebu-based Canoy, says Canoy “was the aggressor all fight long, landing blows to the body and overhand rights to the face of Magwaca” while “Magwaca used his reach to score points.”

“We are proud of Jason’s performance. He has nothing to be ashamed of as he gave it his all and made the country proud. The support and greetings that he received after the fight is a sign that he fought a great fight,” said Omega Boxing in a statement.

Pinoy Abcede goes distance with world champ

Filipino boxer Jaysever Abcede lost a 6-round decision to WBC strawweight champ Wanheng Menayothin in a non-title fight on Friday, March 31 at Com Thong District in Bangkok, Thailand.

Abcede (13-6, 8 KOs) of Valencia City, Bukidnon had been successful in his last trip to Thailand, an upset 11th round knockout of world title challenger Pigmy Kokietgym in 2015.

Menayothin is now 46-0 (17 knockouts). – Rappler.com