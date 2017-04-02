The man who spoiled Albert Pagara's unbeaten record knocks Filipino boxer Eugene Lagos unconscious in 3 rounds

MANILA, Philippines – Mexican tough man Cesar Juarez scored his third straight victory over a Filipino boxer, knocking out Eugene Lagos in 3 rounds on Saturday, April 1 (Sunday, April 2 in Manila) at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico.

The 21-year-old "Rambo" Lagos (11-4-2, 7 knockouts) had stunned Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs) briefly in the first round before getting dropped in the third by a left hook as Juarez switched stances while moving into position. The referee continued to count to 10 even though Lagos was unconscious before he hit the canvas.

It was the first knockout loss for Lagos of Valencia City, Bukidnon, Philippines, who had previously fought in Thailand and Russia.

Juarez had made his name in 2015 with his brave stand against Nonito Donaire Jr, and cemented his reputation as a dangerous spoiler when he knocked out Filipino prospect Albert Pagara in 8 rounds last July to spoil his unbeaten record. He then followed that with a hard-fought unanimous decision over Richard Pumicpic in October.

An email sent out by event organizer Zanfer Promotions said there was some concern over Lagos' well-being after he didn't move for several moments, but he was able to answer questions and walked out on his own power.

Gesta returns after 18-month layoff

Filipino boxer Mercito Gesta had a successful return to the ring after 18 months off, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Gilberto Gonzalez at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Gesta (30-1-2, 16 KOs) had to get off the canvas in the third round of the lightweight fight after being dropped by an uppercut but still managed to earn the win by scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 96-93.

The 29-year-old Gesta of Mandaue City was trained by Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym for this fight. – Rappler.com