Rene Dacquel had a hurting left hand and was missing his head trainer, but still had enough to defeat Shota Kawaguchi in Japan

MANILA, Philippines - Rene Dacquel needed just the full service of one hand to hang on to his Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) junior bantamweight title with a split-decision win over Shota Kawaguchi on Sunday, April 2 at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 for Dacquel (19-6-1, 6 knockouts) while the third had it for the hometown fighter Kawaguchi (20-7-1, 8 KOs), allowing Dacquel to hold on to the belt he won last August against Go Onaga, also in Japan.

Dacquel went into the fight without his head trainer Joven Jorda, who was unable to make the trip due to a visa issue, and with his left hand still hurting a few months after undergoing surgery on it to repair a break. Unable to make the trip, Jorda briefed manager Brico Santig on their strategy and what they had worked on in the gym.

"We planned to use his right all the time, [and to use his left to set up punches] only," Jorda tells Rappler.

"I want to thank God. He guided me to win and nothing bad happened to me and my opponent," Dacquel wrote on his Facebook after. "All the hard work I did together with coach [Joven Jorda] paid off. Proud to be Pinoy brave heart."

Dacquel, is currently rated number 10 in the world by the IBF at 115 pounds, could end up facing Kawaguchi again, according to his manager Santig.

"We are just waiting if the Japanese will offer a rematch," said Santig, who handles Dacquel with Ryuta Kato.

Games and Amusements Board commissioner Abraham "Baham" Mitra also made the trip to Japan for the fight. – Rappler.com