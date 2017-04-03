Freddie Roach says Gerry Peñalosa is the best skilled Filipino boxer, and the two-time world champion doesn't disagree

MANILA, Philippines - Freddie Roach has seen just about every top Filipino boxer to come around during this century. And if you ask him who the most technically gifted one is that he's seen, he'll tell you Gerry Peñalosa. And Peñalosa doesn't necessarily disagree.

"That's inborn, bro. I can't blame it," said the two-time world champion at the 17th Elorde Awards, which took place March 25 at Manila Hotel. "God gave me the talent so I don't want to waste it so I have to grab it and I did it so I'm very thankful."

Peñalosa, now 45, hasn't fought since 2010, and is content these days to spend time with his family and run his chain of 10 Gerry Peñalosa Boxing Gyms. But in his day he lived up to his "Fearless" nickname, winning the WBC junior bantamweight and WBO bantamweight titles 10 years apart.

Behind those milestones are stories which will one day likely be told in detail. Like how Peñalosa, the youngest of a legendary fighting family which also featured another his older brother and two-division champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa Sr, was considering giving up boxing to become a police officer when he finally got his chance at WBC junior bantamweight champ Hiroshi Kawashima in 1997.

"I'm so, so happy you know, at the last time they give me a chance, they give me a break. We fought and then we won so the feeling is like I'm in the clouds," said Peñalosa of the fight he won by split decision in Japan.

Or when he came back from retirement and got his shot at Jhonny Gonzalez, losing every round to the larger man before knocking him out with one body shot in the seventh to win the bantamweight title in Sacramento, California. Later that night both fighters celebrated and grieved at the same Taco Bell, which was the only restaurant open after the show.

"After I hit him [with] that punch I said 'good night,'" Peñalosa remembers.

Or when he was in his first championship run and hired an upstart boxer named Manny Pacquiao to work as his sparring partner, showing him his first taste of world class boxing.

"It's like a big honor you know, he is Manny Pacquiao and I sparred with him. So when I recall it, oh I'm so, I feel like 'wow I sparred with a legend.' It's a big pleasure," said Peñalosa.

And is there any boxer who reminds him of himself?

"There's only one Manny Pacquiao and there's only one Gerry Penalosa." – Rappler.com