Robbie Barrett pays tribute to the Pacquiao-Marquez rivalry with a tattoo that features his suggestively placed nipples

MANILA, Philippines - British boxer Robbie Barrett has a body covered in boxing tattoos, but the magnum opus of his ink has to be the tribute to the Manny Pacquiao-Juan Manuel Marquez rivalry.

Pacquiao and Marquez fought 4 of the most closely-contested and vicious fights of this century between 2004 and 2012, with Pacquiao knocking Marquez down 3 times only to settle for a draw in their first meeting, and Pacquiao winning decisions in their next two fights before Marquez earned his revenge with a sixth-round knockout.

The 25-year-old Barrett (14-2-1, 1 knockout) from Darfield, England also has tattoos of heavyweight champions Joe Louis and Lennox Lewis. What makes the Pacquiao-Marquez tattoo most eye-catching is the suggestive placement of his nipples, which makes it appear that they are the fighters' private parts.

I don't know much about Robbie Barrett other than he loves boxing and has a great sense of humor pic.twitter.com/IZK5qHliWv — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 15, 2017

Whether that was intentional or by design isn't known, but what is known is that Barrett will try to win the British lightweight title from Scott Cardle (21-0-1, 7 KOs) when they fight in the scheduled 12-round fight on Saturday, April 5 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

That fight will support the IBF/WBA junior welterweight title unification bout between Ricky Burns and Julius Indongo.

The chest seems to be a popular location for boxing tattoos that are so bad they're good. Filipino boxer Mateo Handig has one that reads "Champion IBF eleminator," with eliminator apparently spelled wrong. It's a commemoration of his 2012 split-decision win over Katsunari Takayama to become the number one contender with the IBF at 105 pounds, though winning an elimination bout doesn't make one a champion outright.

Worst #boxing tattoo in history: Filipino boxer Mateo Handig's ink calling himself "Champion IBF eliminator" pic.twitter.com/hKtVJKZfVA — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 15, 2015

– Rappler.com