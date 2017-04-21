Australian boxer Jeff Horn talks about the criticism he receives online, how he became a fighter and how his training is going for his fight with Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines - Jeff Horn hears all of the criticism being thrown his way, receiving messages on social media each day from people telling him he doesn't belong in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. For him, it's just more fuel to throw on the fire as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life.

The unbeaten Horn (16-0-1, 11 knockouts) will try to overcome the odds when he faces the living legend Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) from the Philippines on July 2 at Suncorp Stadium in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. It'll be Horn's first world title fight as the number two contender tries to win Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title.

Rappler's Ryan Songalia sat down with Horn on Skype to discuss his upcoming fight and more. – Rappler.com