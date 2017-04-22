Down goes the referee! Down go the boxers, Renren Tesorio and Michael Landero! Down goes everyone! @rapplerdotcom #boxing pic.twitter.com/n297tqwkDj

We've seen double knockdowns before. Here's a rare instance where all 3 people in the ring hit the canvas

SANTA ROSA, Philippines - It may be heating up outside, but in boxing it's still fall season.

Veteran referee Virgilio Garcia took a spill in the ring during the second round of a fight between Filipino boxers Renren Tesorio and Michael Landero on Friday, April 21 in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. After Garcia tripped over their feet, both boxers also hit the canvas as well.

The 69-year-old Garcia, who has worked over 1,000 matches as a referee and a few hundred more as a judge dating back to the 1980s, recovered quickly and regained control of the fight. Landero eventually won after Tesorio remained in his corner after the fourth round.

The rest of the card went off without a hitch, with Ernesto Saulong surviving a fifth round knockdown to win a unanimous decision over Jestoni Autida in the main event, and Renz Rosia scoring an eighth-round technical knockout over Benezer Alolod. – Rappler.com