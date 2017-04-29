Live updates from the Nietes-Komgrich card in Cebu City beginning at 7 pm on Saturday, April 29

Donnie Nietes will try to join exclusive company as just the third Filipino boxer to win world titles in 3 divisions when he meets Thailand's Komgrich Nantapech tonight, April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City, Philippines.

Nietes (39-1-4, 22 knockouts) has won championships at 105 and 108 pounds, and will try to join Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire in the aforementioned club, while Komgrich (22-3, 15 KOs) will be trying to win his first title.

The card also features featherweight prospect Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo vs Issa Nampapeche, and Jeo Santisima against Master Suro.

