Donnie Nietes wins the IBF flyweight title, joining Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire as the only Filipinos to win titles in 3 weight classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) - Manny Pacquiao. Nonito Donaire Jr. And now, Donnie Nietes.

Nietes joins the aforementioned company to become just the third Filipino boxer to win world titles in at least 3 weight classes, outpointing Komgrich Nantapech of Thailand on Saturday, April 29 by the scores of 115-113 on one card and 117-111 on the other two. The fight took place at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City, Philippines.

The 34-year-old Nietes (40-1-4, 22 knockouts) of Murcia, Negros Occidental, Philippines had previously won world titles at 105 and 108 pounds. Nantapech (22-4, 15 KOs), who is 7 years younger, loses for the first time after winning 15 straight.

Over the first 3 rounds Nietes was dominant with his left jab repeatedly rocking Nantapech back and setting up right crosses and uppercut opportunities.

"At first I thought I can knock him down in the early rounds, but he's tough. Very tough," said Nietes afterwards. "That's why we didn't get the knockout."

Nantapech continued to press the fight, and in the third round may have earned his first 10-9 mark as his activity rate increased. The middle rounds presented the first hints of danger for Nietes in years as he fought in bursts but couldn't keep Nantapech off him for long. Nantapech missed most of the time - often by a large margin - but landed some too, particularly with left hooks as Nietes backed out of exchanges.

Nietes later said he had hurt left hand from landing so many jabs early in the fight.

"I think my hand is swollen because of my jabs hitting his face all the time," said Nietes. The swelling on his face, and the slight cut over his right eye, told the story of the tough fight he had.

Showing the heart of a champion, Nietes did more than withstand. He fought back, and won the twelfth round like a fighter who needed to make a statement.

"I think this is the best accomplishment in my life because my name is written in Philippine boxing history next to Pacquiao and Donaire," said Nietes.

ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer says he has TV dates on ABS-CBN of September 16 and November 18 which Nietes could make a voluntary defense on, with Bacolod City being the likely location.

"Right now the big names [Juan Francisco] Estrada and [Roman] Gonzalez are at 115, I think looking at Donnie now, the Thai was a little bigger at 112. The biggest fights out there would be unification, but that’s something we don’t know. We’ll try to make it happen," said Aldeguer.

"Time is running out. He’s not young anymore."

Dodie Boy Penalosa Sr, who was in attendance to watch, says Nietes has earned his place among the greatest fighters in Philippine boxing history.

"For me he is a great fighter," said Penalosa, a two-division champion like his younger brother, Gerry Penalosa. "For me he's one of the best."

Magsayo blows away Nampapeche in 1

Mark Magsayo had said he expected his fight against Tanzania's Issa Nampapeche would be easy. He made good on his assessment by dropping his opponent with two quick knockdowns to finish the fight at 2:05 of the first round.

Magsayo (16-0, 12 KOs) scored the first knockdown as the Bohol native picked off a right hand attempt and countered a hook attempt from Nampapeche (24-8-4, 11 KOs) with a shorter hook. The Tanzanian visitor rose up but was sent back down on a triple hook, after which referee Tony Pesons stopped the fight without a count.

The 21-year-old Magsayo had said before the fight that he wanted to face tougher opposition, and wasn't pleased with his opposition being degraded after surviving a 6-round war against former title challenger Chris Avalos last year. Aldeguer said beforehand he could headline Pinoy Pride 41 on July 8 if he had a good performance, and Magsayo may have shown just that.

Afterwards Magsayo punctuated the fight with his customary backflip celebration, which he only displays for first round knockout wins.

In the opening fight of the main televised card, Jeo Santisima (13-2, 11 KOs) was extended the full 10 rounds for the first time, blasting away at Indonesia's Master Suro (11-9-1, 2 KOs) for a unanimous decision win by the scores of 100-89 on all 3 scorecards.

Santisima had won his previous 10 fights by knockout and came out looking to extend that streak to 11 with heavy body punches and hooks upstairs.

Santisima's fast start gave way to a more measured pace in the middle rounds as he husbanded his stamina for the possibility of a long fight. Suro, 17 years older at 37, showed why he had only been stopped once in his career as he stood up to Santisima's best shots. Santisima scored the bout's only knockdown at the end of the sixth round as a cuffing right hand caught Suro between the guard and sent him down.

Suro survived the remainder of the fight as Santisima fought in bursts, with Santisima fighting past the fifth round for the first time ever. – Rappler.com