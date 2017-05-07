Canelo Alvarez wins every round in one-sided fashion, battering Julio Cesar Chavez Jr around the ring for 12 rounds

MANILA, Philippines - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made it look easy against his Mexican compatriot Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, batting him around the ring en route to a one-sided unanimous decision win Saturday, May 6 (Sunday Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All 3 judges scored the fight 120-108 for Alvarez, who was credited for outlanding Chavez 228 to 71 by Compubox, and throwing more than twice as many at 606 to 302 in what amounted to one of the most lopsided pay-per-view main events in recent history.

The reigning lineal middleweight champion Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 knockouts) was too quick for the slow of foot and slow of hand Chavez Jr (50-3-1, 32 knockouts), closing the taller Chavez's left eye with his unstoppable right hand. Alvarez remained standing between rounds throughout the fight as he never seemed threatened.

Both fighters weighed in Friday at the 164-pound catchweight. The fight drew 20,510 to the arena, according to promotion officials.

Alvarez didn't send his fans home disappointed as he invited WBC middleweight titleholder Gennady Golovkin and his trainer Abel Sanchez into the ring to announce their long overdue fight, which is said to take place on September 16.

"I never got my share of fear," said Alvarez, disputing claims he had been afraid of the unbeaten Kazakh.

Asked what he had to say to Alvarez, Golovkin said "Good luck in September."

"Luck is for the mediocre," replied Alvarez. – Rappler.com