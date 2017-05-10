Ancajas will face his Japanese mandatory challenger in Brisbane, Australia

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas will make the second defense of his IBF junior bantamweight title against mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita on the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn undercard July 2 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The news was confirmed to Rappler by matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who represents Ancajas’ promoter MP Promotions.

Ancajas (26-1-1, 17 knockouts) of Panabo City, Philippines won the title with a unanimous decision win last September over McJoe Arroyo, and stopped Jose Alfredo Rodriguez after 7 rounds in January to retain the title. (READ: Fight has just begun for boxer Jerwin Ancajas)

Kinoshita (25-1-1, 8 KOs) of Osaka, Japan is 6 years older at 31 and likewise has lost just once, in 2014 against current WBO bantamweight titleholder Zolani Tete for the same title he’ll challenge for against Ancajas. The former Japanese junior bantamweight champion is rated number 3 by the IBF but has since fought exclusively in 8-rounders against lesser opposition than he fought prior to the Tete fight.

Text and Facebook messages to Ancajas’ trainer/manager Joven Jimenez seeking comment were not returned. – Rappler.com