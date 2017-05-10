Two of the best young fighters from the Philippines will fight on a free show June 10 in General Santos City

Filipino prospects Romero Duno and Aston Palicte will return to the Philippines after wins in the United States for stay-busy fights on June 10 at Robinson’s Mall in General Santos City.

Duno (13-1, 12 knockouts) will face Jovany Rota (9-10, 6 KOs) in a 10-round scheduled lightweight bout in the main event. The 21-year-old slugger from Tagum City is coming off a star-making second round knockout win over previously unbeaten fighter Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez in March. Afterwards he signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions to become his US promoter.

Duno’s Philippine-based promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions says Duno will campaign in the United States afterwards.

Rota, 29, shouldn’t offer much resistance to Duno, having been knocked out in 9 of his losses, including 7 of his last 9 fights dating back to 2013.

Palicte (22-2, 18 KOs) of Bago City, Negros Occidental figures to have a tougher night in the co-featured slot when he faces John Mark Apolinario (18-8-3, 4 KOs) in a 10-round fight at a catchweight of 117 pounds. The 26-year-old Palicte of the Jason Soong stable is rated no. 11 by the WBC and IBF, and no. 6 by the WBO at 115 pound, and is promoted by Roy Jones Jr Promotions. Palicte is coming off a split decision win over unbeaten fighter Oscar Cantu in Las Vegas.

Apolinario has proven to be durable, drawing twice with Roberto Vasquez in Panama for the interim WBA bantamweight title, and losing a decision in Japan to Koki Kameda in 2013 for the full championship afterwards. He’s also gone the distance with Drian Francisco and Hernan Marquez, and lost decisions last year in Australia to Luke Jackson and Jason Cooper. He's only been stopped twice in his 29-fight career.

Both Duno and Palicte benefited from training with former champion Rodel Mayol at the Wild Card Gym prior to their last fights.

The undercard will include the pro debut of Dave Apolinario, who is fresh off winning his second straight gold medal at Palarong Pambansa last month. The 17-year-old Apolinario, the younger brother of John Mark, will begin his career in a 4-round flyweight bout against an opponent to be decided.

Also in action will be 2009 SEA Games gold medalist Muhamad Farkhan (3-0, 3 knockouts) of Johore Bahru, Malaysia making his Philippine debut against Marlon Alta (12-7, 9 KOs), a former Manny Pacquiao sparring partner, in a 6-round light heavyweight fight.

Both Dave Apolinario and Muhamad Farkhan will now be promoted by Sanman Promotions, Manangquil says.

The fight card, titled "Brawl at the Mall: The Homecoming" will be free admission to the public. – Rappler.com