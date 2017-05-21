The uncle of Andre Dirrell is wanted on assault charges for sucker punching boxer Jose Uzcategui after the fight had ended

MANILA, Philippines - An interim championship fight ended in bizarre fashion, but the gloved action was not nearly as controversial as what came afterwards.

Andre Dirrell, a 2004 U.S. Olympian, was ruled unable to continue after being knocked down after the bell to end the eighth round against Jose Uzcategui Saturday, May 20 (Sunday Manila time) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. At the time of stoppage, Uzcategui (26-2, 22 knockouts) was ahead on two cards - 77-75 and 77-74 - and even at 76-76 on the third.

The result gave Dirrell the interim IBF super middleweight title, but what followed would overshadow everything.

Leon Lawson Jr, an uncle and cornerman of the boxer from Flint, Michigan, sucker punched Uzcategui with his bare fist. Lawson left the arena but was being sought by Prince George's County Police on first and second degree assault charges, according to a police report posted by Uzcategui's adviser Sean Gibbons.

Uzcategui was placed under police protection, according to a report on ESPN, and Dirrell issued an apology for Lawson's behavior afterwards.

"I'm sorry for what my coach has done," Dirrell (26-2, 16 KOs) said. "My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him."

This isn't the first incident where a boxer was assaulted afterwards, Light heavyweight boxer James Butler spent 4 months in prison for sucker-punching Richard Grant after Grant beat him in a 2001 fight. – Rappler.com