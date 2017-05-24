Petalcorin's promoter says he will petition the IBF to become the mandatory challenger if Melindo won't fight him

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Aldeguer, the promoter for newly-crowned IBF junior flyweight champ Milan Melindo, said he hasn't yet talked with his team about their next step. What he's certain about is that he isn't interested in having Melindo fight fellow Filipino contender Randy Petalcorin.

Aldeguer, the president of the Cebu-based ALA Promotions, reacted to the renewed challenge from the camp of Petalcorin, the Davao City native who at number 4 is the highest ranked contender in the IBF rankings after number 3 Daigo Higa won the WBC title last Saturday, May 20 – the day before Melindo blew out Akira Yaegashi in one round to win his world title.

"It's all about the country now. We need more world champions, we haven't yet been at the level where Mexico is. Once we reach 10 world champions, maybe that would be a possibility," said Aldeguer about that matchup.

"The only way for the sport to grow is to have more world champions because it puts more interest to the sponsors and TV because it makes it appear to the world that we have arrived, we are good at this sport. If boxing is not given the chance to grow and fighters to fight with each other to just get one world title, look what happens to the sport. We don't need it now.

"But if it's really dictated by the boxing organizations then we have no choice."

Melindo, who arrived from Japan Tuesday night in Cebu, also rejected the fight when asked by media in Cebu.

Aldeguer had said last month after promoting the Pinoy Pride 40 card in Cebu City that he had long been interested in having the best Filipino fighters face one another, but that the network and sponsors weren't fans of it. (READ: Philippine boxing culture must change to bring excitement back)

Petalcorin's promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of the General Santos City-based Sanman Promotions sees things differently. He has called for this matchup since 2015 but fights between top Filipinos have become increasingly rare in recent times. The idea of Filipinos fighting one another is frowned upon by some, a mindset unique to the Philippines.

Manangquil thinks it has nothing to do with promoting the sport. He thinks Melindo's team wants "the easier path."

"For me Randy is the most avoided in 108 pounds," said Manangquil, who is currently in Thailand, where he received the WBC Asia Honorary Promoter of the Year award. "[WBA junior flyweight titeholder Ryoichi] Taguchi before, now Melindo. Randy can beat all these champions."

Melindo (36-2, 13 knockouts) of Cagayan de Oro City has become a star in Philippine boxing through his exposure on the Pinoy Pride series on ABS-CBN, and his win against Yaegashi earned him his first world title after two unsuccessful attempts. Petalcorin (26-2-1, 19 KOs) has had far less exposure but has earned international attention from boxing press for his southpaw punching power and smooth counter-punching style. Melindo is rated number 4 at 108 pounds by The Ring magazine while Petalcorin is number 8.

Aldeguer called Petalcorin "a great fighter" but said he would prefer it if he challenged for one of the 3 other belts, which are currently held by Japanese fighters.

"I know [Petalcorin's] gonna be a world champion for sure. But if it has to be at the expense of the other, then it won't be good for Philippine boxing at this stage," said Aldeguer.

(READ: Milan Melindo robbed of his crowning moment by TV delay)

The last time two Filipinos fought for a world championship in the Philippines was in 1925, when flyweight champion Pancho Villa defended against Clever Sencio at Wallace Field on the site of what is now known as Luneta Park. Manangquil said he will approach the New Jersey-based IBF to petition to become the mandatory challenger for Melindo’s title.

"I can't agree with some statements that Michael Aldeguer said, like we have to wait for 10 world champions before we do all-Filipino title fights," said Manangquil. "But one thing I can agree is that Petalcorin is a great fighter, and will be a world champion soon." – Rappler.com