Judges Gustavo Padilla and Hubert Earle have to pass tests before they can judge WBA-sanctioned fights again

TOKYO, Japan – The World Boxing Association (WBA) has suspended two judges for 6 months after Frenchman Hassan N'Dam won the middleweight title on a split decision over Japan's Ryota Murata last weekend.

N'Dam controversially took the vacant world title in Tokyo on Saturday, May 20, despite being knocked down by the 2012 Olympic champion Murata and suffering heavy punishment for much of the fight.

But WBA president Gilberto Mendoza, who has already ordered a rematch, told a press conference Thursday, May 25, that Panama's Gustavo Padilla and Canadian Hubert Earle had been banned after studying their scorecards.

"My scoring, as well as the scoring of 5 (independent) judges and the supervisor of the fight were different from that of Mr Padilla and Earle," Mendoza was quoted on the WBA's official website.

"I had to address this case personally, and so I did it on Saturday night. However, we had to announce our decision on the judges after a closer evaluation."

Padilla and Earle will have to pass tests before they can judge WBA-sanctioned fights again, the association added.

Padilla scored the bout 116-111 to N'Dam while Earle had it 115-112. American Raul Caiz scored it 117-110 to Murata, who largely dominated the fight.

After the shock result was declared, Mendoza tweeted: "Let me apologize to Ryota Murata. There are no words to repair the damage. I will demand the championship committee order a direct rematch."

Murata floored N'Dam with a right hook in the 4th round and wobbled him on several other occasions.

N'Dam sank to his knees when the scores were announced as boos rang out from the Japanese crowd.

Murata, hoping to become only Japan's second middleweight world champion, and first in 22 years, lost for the first time in 13 professional fights.

Akihiko Honda, president of Murata's Teiken Gym, called the result "the worst judging decision I have ever seen."

N'Dam improved his record to 36-2. – Rappler.com