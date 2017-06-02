Michael Farenas scores a pair of knockdowns to stop Martin Angel Martinez in California

Published 1:52 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Michael Farenas was a knockout winner in his first fight in nearly two years.

The Filipino veteran Farenas (42-5-4, 34 knockouts) knocked down Martin Angel Martinez (17-12-1, 11 KOs) in the first and third rounds to score a third round stoppage on Thursday, June 1 (Friday Manila time) at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. The time of stoppage was 2:04.

Farenas of Gubat, Sorsogon, Philippines hadn't fought since October of 2015, and was fighting for the first time since relocating to Los Angeles a year ago after signing with co-managers Germaine Gillies and Bill Halkias. The 32-year-old southpaw is best remembered for his 2012 junior lightweight title challenges of Takashi Uchiyama and Yuriorkis Gamboa, which ended in a technical draw and unanimous decision loss, respectively.

The long layoff was reflected in Farenas' weight of 141.5 pounds, which was 8.5 pounds over his previous career high. He says he'll begin campaigning in the 135 pound division. Martinez's official weight was 140.5 lbs.

"I felt I gave the fans a great show. My goal now is to get back into title contention in the lightweight division. I feel much stronger at this weight," Farenas was quoted in a press statement.

The only setback of the night for Farenas was a cut suffered on the right eye area from a headbutt which Halkias says will likely lead to him being medically suspended for two months. He hopes to have Farenas back in the ring by August.

Halkias says he was happy with Farenas' performance in the 8-round scheduled fight "considering the length of his layoff," adding "we expect him to be even better next fight."

Farenas is now trained by Marvin Somodio and Jesse Arevalo, and had former WBC junior flyweight champ Rodel Mayol in his corner. – Rappler.com