The head of Omega Pro Sports International says he's learned lessons about developing his prospects

Published 4:49 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – “This is our way of giving back to Philippine boxing fans to show that this is who we really are.”

That’s what Omega Pro Sports International president Pio Paulo Castillo said as he discussed his upcoming show titled "Who's Next 5" on July 7, as unbeaten prospects Jack Tepora and Christian Araneta will face experienced fighters who are a significant step-up from their recent opposition.

The card is set for Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City, Bohol and will feature Tepora (20-0, 15 knockouts) against Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez (21-5-2, 13 KOs) in the 12-round junior featherweight main event. Araneta (14-0, 12 KOs) will be up against Jesse Espinas (16-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round rematch of their 2015 fight, which Araneta won by eighth round stoppage.

At their last show in March, the matchmaking was heavily derided as Tepora and Araneta tore through Indonesian boxers with inflated records in under a round. It was a quantum leap backwards in their progression, and Castillo freely admitted the main event and co-feature that night were a disappointment.

“We did the complete opposite in ‘Who’s Next 4.’ As a matter of fact I was probably even more disappointed more than the boxing fans with the results of the opponents we got,” said Castillo of that show. “Learning from our mistakes, research is very important in getting the right opponent. That’s why it would take time to promote quality fights, especially here in the Philippines.”

Tepora, 24, of Cebu City has shown ability as a southpaw boxer-puncher, but hasn’t yet had the sort of opponent to showcase his ability. Dominguez, 23, has won his last 5 straight, including a fourth-round technical knockout of 3-time world title challenger Alejandro Hernandez last year.

“We wanna see Tepora’s full potential,” said Castillo. “We’re learning from our mistakes; we can’t extract his full potential with the same quality as the opponent we got in 'Who’s Next 4'".

The Araneta-Espinas match figures to solidify the next top junior flyweight contender in the Philippines. Espinas has been on a tear since the Araneta loss as the southpaw from Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental has won 5 straight, including an eighth round knockout of the previously unbeaten Pai Pharob in Thailand.

Espinas is now rated number 5 by the WBO and WBA at 108 pounds, while Araneta is rated number 14 (WBA) and 8 (WBO).

Both are left-handers and are a contrast in styles as Espinas is a stylish mover with counter-punching skills, and Araneta is a lights-out puncher and brawler in the fashion of a young Pacquiao.

“Espinas became the barrier between our objective, which is the world title,” said Castillo. “It didn’t matter to us if he was Filipino or not. What’s important is that at the end of the night one of them will be a step closer to the world title.”

The show will be shown on GMA but on approximately 6 weeks delay. – Rappler.com