Romero Duno and Aston Palicte have plans in the US, but first must handle business in General Santos City

Published 8:13 PM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Boxing prospects Romero Duno and Aston Palicte are set for international campaigns, but will first handle business in General Santos City. Both fighters made weight Friday, June 9 for their tune-up bouts on Saturday at Robinson’s Mall Atrium.

Duno (13-1, 12 knockouts) and Jason Tinampay (8-4-1, 7 KOs) weighed 131 and 133 pounds, respectively for their 8-round main event, while Palicte (22-2, 18 KOs) weighed 118 and John Mark Apolinario (18-8-3, 4 KOs) was 119 for their 10-rounder.

Duno, 21, of Tagum City is coming off a second round knockout of unbeaten fighter Christian "Chimpa" Gonzalez in March, which earned him a deal with Golden Boy Promotions. Jim Claude Manangquil, the General Santos City-based promoter who handles him in the Philippines, says they have plans for the summer but aren't looking past Tinampay.

"If Duno is victorious tomorrow he will fly to Los Angeles in two weeks. Then a fight probably in the US in August or September," said Manangquil, whose Sanman Promotions is promoting the free show, which begins at 3 pm.

"But we dont take any fight lightly. Our only focus is the opponent tomorrow."

Bago City native Palicte, who is rated number 6 by the WBO, number 12 by the IBF and number 12 by the WBC at 115 pounds, is handled by manager Jason Soong and signed with Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions in the US last November. Soong says a fight in the US in early September on national TV is being planned, with a "former world champion" being talked to for the opponent.

Also on the card is Dave Apolinario, the two-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, who will make his pro debut against Prince Canonero (0-3) in a flyweight fight. – Rappler.com