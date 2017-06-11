Romero Duno is headed back to the U.S. after scoring a quick knockout of Jason Tinampay in General Santos City

Published 8:00 AM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After making his name in the United States, Romero Duno had a successful homecoming on Saturday, June 10, tearing down Jason Tinampay in the 8-round main event at the Robinson’s Mall Atrium in General Santos City, Philippines.

The fight was stopped in the second round after Duno (14-1, 13 knockouts) scored 4 knockdowns of Tinampay (8-5-1, 7 KOs), all on body punching. The win marks a successful return to the ring in his native country after scoring a second-round upset knockout of Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez in Los Angeles this past March.

The loss was Tinampay’s fourth stoppage in his previous 6 fights, and earliest ever exit in a fight.

“Great victory for Duno. Next is the U.S. invasion,” said Sanman Promotions’ Jim Claude Manangquil, who handles Duno alongside Golden Boy Promotions, which signed Duno after the victory over Gonzalez.

“Duno really improved a lot. He is a far different fighter when he came to Sanman a couple of years ago. He is a world class fighter and he showed his last victory in L.A. was not luck.”

Duno, 21, of Tagum City, Philippines will head back to Los Angeles later this month and is expected to fight again in August or September, Manangquil says.

Aston Palicte (23-2, 19 KOs) had a tougher outing against the durable John Mark Apolinario (18-9-3, 4 KOs), scoring two knockdowns in the eighth and final round to score the stoppage in their bantamweight fight. The final knockdown was scored on a left hook and left Apolinario face down, where the referee finally stopped it.

Palicte, who is rated number 6 by the WBO, number 12 by the IBF and number 12 by the WBC at 115 pounds, will head to the US for a fight in early September, his manager Jason Soong said, with a “former world champion” being discussed as a potential opponent.

The Bago City native Palicte is promoted by Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions and hung the first defeat on Oscar Cantu last December in his American debut by split decision.

Two-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Dave Apolinario made his pro debut on the card, stopping Prince Canonero (0-4) in the first round. – Rappler.com