Filipinos Jayar Inson and Lito Dante lose unanimous decisions to Thulani Mbenge and Simphiwe Khonco in South Africa

Published 7:19 PM, June 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Jayar Inson sustained the first defeat of his pro career, losing a unanimous decision to Thulani Mbenge in a battle of unbeaten welterweights on Saturday, June 10 at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa.

Promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions tells Rappler that the scores were 80-71 on two cards and 79-72 on the third against the “very tough” Inson, a 26-year-old from Davao City who holds a marketing degree from University of Mindanao. Mbenge scored a knockdown in the third round, Berman adds.

Inson (13-1, 9 knockouts) didn’t have the same fortune as he did in his last trip abroad, a seventh round stoppage of Ryota Yada last December in Japan.

“I cannot counter because he is too long, I can just hit from the inside,” said Inson of his fight against Mbenge (11-0, 10 KOs). The fight was Inson’s second since jumping two divisions from lightweight to welterweight.

“Losing is painful but I am still happy because I learned something.”

In the main event, another Filipino boxer also lost a decision as Lito Dante (13-8-4, 7 KOs) was outpointed by Simphiwe Khonco (18-5, 7 KOs) in their 12-round strawweight fight by unanimous decision.

Two of the judges scored the fight 119-109 while the third had it 118-110.

Berman said the Sierra Bullones, Bohol, Philippines native Dante “was very competitive” in the strawweight fight “but Khonco is the joker in the pack in this division,” adding he expects Khonco to become a mandatory challenger for one of the major titles in the near future. – Rappler.com