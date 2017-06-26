Watch full video of the IBF youth flyweight title fight between Robert Onggocan and Marjun Pantilgan, plus two other fights from the undercard

Published 7:02 PM, June 26, 2017

Robert Onggocan had a successful homecoming in his first fight since winning the IBF youth flyweight title, retaining it with a ninth round technical knockout of Marjun Pantilgan in Calamba City, Philippines on Friday, June 23.

The 21-year-old Onggocan (9-1, 5 KOs) had won the title in January with a stoppage of Iwan Zoda in Indonesia and showed in his first defense he is a fighter to watch for.

(FULL REPORT: Onggocan retains IBF youth belt, TKOs Pantilgan in Calamba)

The 10-round scheduled fight is available for viewing in its entirety below, along with undercard action featuring Mark Rey Taday vs Vincent Bautista, and Warren Mambuanag vs Venson Delopere.

Rappler's Ryan Songalia is on the call.

Onggocan vs Pantilgan

Taday vs Bautista

Mambuanag vs Delopere

