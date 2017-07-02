Dapidran loses a unanimous decision in the opening fight of the Pacquiao vs Horn card

Published 9:39 AM, July 02, 2017

BRISBANE, Australia - The Philippines started the day 0-for-1 on the Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn card at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Jonel Dapidran, a cousin of Pacquiao on his mother's side, lost a unanimous decision in the opening bout to local fighter Brent Dames by the scores of 58-56 on two cards and 59-55 on the third in the 6-round junior welterweight bout on Sunday, July 2.

Dapidran (8-2, 4 knockouts) of Digos City, Philippines missed weight on his first trip to the scales the day before and loses for the second time in his last 3 fights.

Dames of Dandenong, Australia raises his record to 6-3 without a knockout. – Rappler.com