Seventy Filipino boxers have been barred from fighting until they can produce legitimate CT scan results

Published 12:38 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Seventy professional boxers have been "blacklisted and barred" from fighting after the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) discovered they had submitted tampered CT scans.

"Our Medical Section observed irregularities in the CT scan results submitted by the boxers. They were fake and tampered," GAB chair Abraham "Baham" Mitra said in a statement on Saturday, July 8.

"As a regulatory body, we must ensure that boxers are fit to fight. It is for the boxers' welfare and health. The integrity of the sport also depends on the integrity of the licensing process of GAB.

"The blacklisted boxers are barred from fighting. Their licenses will only be activated upon submission of new CT scans."

The list is a who's who of professional "opponents" in the sport, with many having fought overseas.

The scans all emanated from a clinic in Batangas, GAB said in the statement.

Suspicions were raised last Monday when a boxer submitted an antedated report, Mitra told Rappler.

"My staff collated all previous reports from the clinic and found several have the same control numbers," said Mitra. On Thursday, GAB staff visited the clinic and confirmed that the scans had been doctored.

Mitra said the clinic was unaware of the tampering. He said he's keeping the door open to the fighters to reapply once they have submitted the appropriate documents.

"I want to make it clear that the boxers in the attached list still have the fair opportunity to apply for licenses or renewal," said the GAB statement. – Rappler.com