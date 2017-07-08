One decision was controversial, while the other result left no room for debate

MANILA, Philippines - A pair of Filipino boxers picked up losses at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow, New South Wales, Australia on Saturday, July 8, with one result being dubious and the other having no room for debate.

In a 10-round middleweight bout, Arnel Tinampay (24-20-1, 10 knockouts) of Dagohoy, Bohol, Philippines landed the harder punches and was busier throughout his 10-round middleweight bout against Sydney's Mark Lucas (9-0, 3 KOs), but still managed to come up on the short end of the decision on two cards (98-93, 97-93) and even on the third at 95-95 to lose a majority decision.

Many observers watching on the live stream provided by the Fight Call Out Facebook page disputed the verdict with several Australian boxing figures, including reporter Daniel Attias opining that the wrong guy got the decision. The commentators also remarked that it appeared Lucas was on the verge of his first defeat.

The fight that proceeded it was far more conclusive as Delos Reyes (15-8-1, 10 KOs) of Davao City, Philippines was knocked out in the second round by Haithem Laamouz (10-0, 4 KOs) of Sydney by way of Malta. The end came from a single left hook which floored Delos Reyes and left him unable to beat the count. Delos Reyes, who is now based out of Sydney as well, has lost his last 3 fights by knockout. – Rappler.com