'Jeff Horn made a good fight but the judges were wrong,' says Juan Manuel Marquez

Published 9:16 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Former 4-division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez says that his old rival Manny Pacquiao deserved the victory in the Battle of Brisbane, and that the “judges were wrong” to give the unanimous decision to Jeff Horn.

Hometown hero Horn captured the welterweight title after a stunning victory against the Filipino boxer last weekend.

In a conversation with ESPN Deportes, Marquez shared a few thoughts on what he found surprising about the fight: the judges’ verdict, and Pacquiao’s inability to stop the Australian in the 10th round, when referee Mark Nelson nearly stopped the fight in Round 9.

“Well, what surprised me was when he had Horn in bad shape in the ninth, and then he did not go after him in the tenth,” shared Marquez, 43, as reported by BoxingScene.com.

"Jeff Horn made a good fight but the judges were wrong,” he added. ”They were wrong again to give him the decision and the world knows. I had him [Pacquiao] winning by 4 points and somehow I think it should have been like that."

The Mexican boxer knew firsthand how it was like to battle Pacquiao as the two have faced each other 4 times. In their final meeting in 2012, Marquez scored a knockout victory against the Filipino champ in the sixth round.

Marquez went 1-2-1 against Pacquiao in the 4-fight series. – Rappler.com