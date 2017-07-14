Loreto has had to deal with losses in and out of the ring to get to his world title fight against WBA strawweight champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong in Thailand

Published 8:20 AM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – With a record of 23-13 (15 knockouts), Rey Loreto is a fighter who is easy to overlook. Those tasked with scouting the Filipino southpaw puncher know how foolish that would be.

Loreto, a 26-year-old from Davao City, is far more dangerous than his record suggests, having knocked out his last 6 opponents heading into his first world title opportunity this Saturday, July 15, when he faces unbeaten Thai Thammanoon Niyomtrong (15-0, 7 KOs) for the WBA strawweight title in Chonburi, Thailand. Thai boxing fans are well acquainted with Loreto from his 7 previous fights there.

"I read before in Thai news; they called him a Thai killer," said manager Brico Santig.

Among Loreto's numerous "upset" wins are victories over Thai contender Wisanu Kokietgym and former world champion Pornsawan Porpramook, who never fought again after their 2013 encounter.

Loreto is the kind of fighter most would prefer not to face: a high-risk, low-reward proposal, and he's getting this shot at a world title as a result of being mandated by the World Boxing Association. His third round knockout win over former champ Nkosinathi Joyi in 2014, and his repeat performance in 2015, established Loreto as more than just a spoiler, but a legitimate title contender.

Santig credits Loreto's "big heart" and "discipline" for getting him to this point, but even Loreto recalls a time when he doubted if he had a future in the sport. Frustration mounting over the numerous setbacks in his career pushed him to tell his trainer Joven Jorda that he wanted to give up boxing. But in the ring as in out of it, Loreto saw the value in sticking it out through the rough patches.

"I kept telling coach that I have many losses already so I should just quit," recalled Loreto, training out of the Highland Boxing Gym in Benguet province. "But he was the one who told me not to quit yet, that I should continue, that I am still young."

"Loreto is the only breadwinner for his family and he tried to work to give some money for his family," said Jorda. "So I convinced him to keep boxing."

Besides, Loreto, like many other Filipino boxers, had the hunger to continue. Not just in the figurative sense, but in that the sport put food on his table, and that of his family.

One of 8 children, Loreto picked up the sport at age 14, becoming intrigued by the sport after watching Manny Pacquiao's wars with Erik Morales in 2006. He began fighting informal amateur bouts at fiestas, 39 to his count, winning as many as he'd lose.

He turned pro in 2008 in as inauspicious a manner as could be conceived, losing all 4 of his fights that year while training by himself.

Something told Santig to take a chance on the luckless fighter and drive down 4 hours from Baguio to retrieve Loreto and two other boxers at Baclaran Church after a man named Deo brought them to his attention.

Santig recalls the first time he put Loreto on one of his fight cards.

"[He comes from a] very poor family. First fight with me he cried. He told me, 'I will send money to my family to buy rice because my mom is only eating banana for how many months that they stayed in the mountains.'"

Loreto's mother works on a banana plantation while his father, Santig said, is one given to excessive drinking. One of his sisters died while giving birth before the second Joyi fight. She went into labor at the plantation, 10 kilometers from town, with no money to pay hospital bills. She bled to death, Santig recalled.

Those dark times were compounded by him not getting paid for that win over Joyi, which took place in March 2015 in South Africa. Loreto had poor preparations for the fight as he recovered from appendix surgery, but still managed to knock out Joyi in the first round.

Promoter Siphato Handi of Mamali Sports Promotions never remitted neither the $42,000 owed to Loreto, nor the purse for another Filipino boxer named Jetly Purisima for his fight on the card. The only known penalty against the promoter was that the International Boxing Organization, the minor title body which sanctioned the fight for its strawweight title, suspended Handi from promoting future IBO title fights.

The money had been allocated to help his family, and to finish the home he was building in Davao.

"He was totally depressed," Santig said of that period.

"It is sad until now, I still feel it," said Loreto. "[My purse] hasn't been paid yet."

Loreto was fortunate to have Thai boxing benefactor Naris Singwancha and Pacquiao contribute nearly P1 million to help him finish his home.

A win over Niyomtrong (who boxes under the name Knockout CP Freshmart) would bring comfort to Loreto's life. The 26-year-old from Surin, Thailand had previously been one of his country's best Muay Thai fighters, winning all 3 major championships at his weight.

Niyomtrong became a boxing world champion in June 2016 with a decision win over Byron Rojas, and has made two successful defenses since.

"[Niyomtrong] has strength and he is tough so you cannot take him lightly," said Loreto, who has a child in Palawan and one with his partner in Japan.

Jorda, who earned a reputation for pulling a few surprises in Thailand during his own pro career, understands the difficult task of returning to the Philippines with the belt.

"The champion is a very tough boxer so the fight will be very difficult because it's [Niyomtrong's] hometown," said Jorda.

"Loreto's plan is to use his right jab and move fast. Don't stay in front of the opponent."

Even with his less than glamorous record, Santig thinks Loreto would find a few fans who appreciate his rise from the struggle.

"[They will] adore him because only a few in the boxing world have many losses and still become a world champion." – Rappler.com