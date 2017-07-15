Loreto is dropped in the ninth round en route to a decision loss against Thammanoon Niyomtrong in Thailand

Published 6:58 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Rey Loreto fell short in his first world title shot, losing a competitive but clear unanimous decision to WBA strawweight titleholder Thammanoon Niyomtrong on Saturday, July 15 in Chonburi, Thailand.

Two judges had the fight 117-110 while the third had it 115-113, all for Niyomtrong (16-0, 7 knockouts).

Loreto (23-14, 15 KOs) appeared the larger of the two, and had the edge through the first 4 rounds by controlling the range as his opponent's left eye began to swell shut. Niyomtrong, who fights under the name Knockout CP Freshmart, turned the fight in the middle rounds, bringing the taller, but more squared up Loreto down to size with straight right hands to the body which Loreto couldn't time.

Niyomtrong scored the only knockdown of the fight in the ninth as an overhand right clipped Loreto as he pulled out of an exchange. Loreto was not seriously hurt, and finished the round as the aggressor, but it was clear at that point that the Davao City native Loreto would need something dramatic to pull out the fight.

That moment never came as Loreto aggressively pounded away to the body in the final 3 rounds but was unable to produce the knockout he would need to win the fight.

Loreto, 26, loses for the first time after winning 7 straight, including two knockout wins over former champ Nkosinathi Joyi, while the former Muay Thai champion Niyomtrong remains unbeaten.

Both fighters weighed in at the 105-pound weight limit on Friday. – Rappler.com