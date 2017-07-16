Samar native Recky Dulay is the latest Filipino boxer trained by upstart coach Rodel Mayol to score a big win in the United States

Published 11:03 AM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Recky Dulay played the spoiler role on Saturday, July 16, knocking out unbeaten Panamanian Jaime Arboleda in 3 rounds at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The fight was on a card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, a triple-header televised by HBO in the United States featuring WBA junior lightweight champ Jezreel Corrales vs Robinson Castellanos, and WBC junior lightweight champ Miguel Berchelt vs Takashi Miura.

Dulay (10-2, 7 knockouts) dropped Arboleda (10-1, 8 KOs) with an overhand right. Arboleda tried to rise up but his legs were gone and the referee waved off the fight at the 2:03 mark.

Dulay, 23, of Catarman, Northern Samar, Philippines had a less auspicious U.S. debut in 2015, losing by first round technical knockout to current IBF 130-pound world champ Gervonta Davis, and remaining out of action for over a year.

The win is the latest for trainer Rodel Mayol, a former WBC junior flyweight champ from the Philippines who now trains fighters out of the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. Dulay spent 3 months with Mayol.

There Dulay sparred with WBO junior featherweight champ Jessie Magdaleno and former title challenger Chris Avalos, among others.

Mayol had previously helped Filipino boxers Romero Duno and Aston Palicte find success against unbeaten fighters in the States.

"Hard work lang and trust in our corner men," said Mayol of Dulay's victory. Mayol adds that Dulay is receiving "lots of offers already" for future opportunities after the win.

Also on the card, U.S.-based Filipino Mercito Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) scored an eighth round knockout of former title challenger Martin Honorio (33-11-1, 16 KOs) for his third straight win. Gesta, 29, of Mandaue City, who is signed with Golden Boy Promotions, has lost just once, to then-IBF lightweight champ Miguel Vazquez on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez 4 in 2012.

Amonsot-Escobar a no-contest

Czar Amonsot, the junior welterweight contender from Tagbilaran City, Bohol now based in Victoria, Australia, had hoped to capitalize on the momentum from his stint working as Jeff Horn's sparring partner for the Manny Pacquiao fight.

Unfortunately for Amonsot (34-3-3, 22 knockouts), an accidental headbutt in the second round of his fight against Argentina's Martin Enrique Escobar (17-3, 14 KOs) ended the bout in a no contest.

The fight took place on Thursday at The Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Australia.

Amonsot has been unbeaten in his last 19 fights since his loss to Michael Katsidis in 2007, is rated number 3 in the world by the WBA at 140 pounds. – Rappler.com