An impressive performance could earn Viloria consideration to fight one of the champions at 115, but his manager doesn't rule out a return to 112

Published 7:00 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After moving to his new weight class, Brian Viloria will compete on the division's biggest card of the year.

Viloria, a former junior flyweight and unified flyweight champion, will make his second start in the super flyweight division against an opponent yet to be named on September 9 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The fight will be an 8-rounder.

The card will also feature WBC super flyweight titleholder Wisaksil Wangek facing Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in a rematch of the Thai's upset victory earlier this year, while WBO 115-pound titleholder Naoya Inoue from Japan will make his American debut against Antonio Nieves. Also in action is Juan Francisco Estrada, who defeated Viloria in 2013 to take the flyweight titles, against Carlos Cuadras, with the winner to get a shot at the Wangek-Gonzalez winner.

Viloria took more than a year off following his 2015 stoppage loss to Gonzalez before returning to the ring in March, winning a decision over Ruben Montoya in Tokyo. He admitted afterwards to feeling "a little rusty."

"I'm very excited to be on this important card," said Viloria (37-5, 22 knockouts) in a press statement. "I haven't missed a day of roadwork, and I've been putting in the hours at the Wild Card [Gym] so that I can give my hometown fans in Los Angeles what they always expect of me – my very best.

"I'm refreshed and strong, and nothing's going to stand in my way of winning another world title."

Viloria's manager Gary Gittelsohn said an impressive Viloria performance could see him face one of the winners, but didn't rule out a return to 112 pounds.

"If Brian turns in an impressive performance on September 9th as we expect, we will consider facing one of the winners on the card or pursuing the flyweight world title," Gittelsohn told Rappler. "I can tell you Brian has looked marvelous in the gym and I've never seen him more motivated."

Viloria, 36, a 2000 Olympian representing the United States, was born in Hawaii but lived in his parents' home province of Ilocos Sur as a child. – Rappler.com