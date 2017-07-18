Jessie Cris Rosales is stepping way up in class against Jhonny Gonzalez, but hopes to leave no doubts with a knockout win

Published 5:56 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Jessie Cris Rosales will be stepping several levels up in competition when he faces former two-division world champion Jhonny Gonzalez on Saturday, July 22 (July 23, Philippine time), in Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

But the 25-year-old from Talibon, Bohol says he’s up for the challenge.

“I am very ready to beat him up. I am aiming for a knockout to be sure of a win,” says Rosales (21-0-1, 9 knockouts) ahead of his 10-round fight with the former WBO bantamweight and two-time WBC featherweight titleholder Gonzalez (63-10, 53 KOs).

The fight will be promoted by Prensa Promociones del Pueblo and televised in Mexico by Televisa as part of their Sabados de Box program.

In his 9-year career, Rosales has never faced an opponent the caliber of Gonzalez, an 18-year veteran who has defeated the likes of Abner Mares, Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson and Fernando Montiel, but Rosales doesn’t believe he’s facing the same fighter who had beaten those champions years ago.

“Me and coach always study his fights in YouTube. There is really a change in his fighting style but dili ko mo kumpyansa gihapon (I will not take it for granted),” said Rosales, who hopes to join Gerry Peñalosa as the second Filipino boxer to defeat the 35-year-old Gonzalez.

While Gonzalez has much more experience, he's also has many more miles on his odometer after knockout losses to Israel Vazquez, Toshiaki Nishioka and Gary Russell Jr.

Rosales' 6-round decision win over Ibuki Tanaka in May of 2016

Rosales will be fighting for the second time under his new trainer Julius Jungco, whom he’s worked with since relocating to the Omega Boxing Gym in Cebu City last December. He is now managed by the gym’s manager James Osorio, and has sparred with unbeaten punchers Jack Tepora and Tomjune Mangubat. Omega Gym owner Pio Paulo Castillo says Rosales is following the gym’s program which includes strategy, strength and conditioning work and nutrition, facets Rosales says he’s never previously focused on.

Rosales is a father to a 20-month year-old son Emman, and has a fiancee’ named Cheryl Laspiñas, a patient assistance specialist at Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu.

His older brother, Ciso Morales, had previously fought for a world title, but lost in the first round to Montiel for the WBO bantamweight title in 2010.

Gonzalez has won 5 straight and is currently rated number 5 by the World Boxing Council, and holds the minor WBC Latino junior lightweight title. Gonzalez showed he is still a formidable puncher in his body shot knockout of Francisco Contreras this past March.

Rosales says a win would finally give his career the momentum boost he's been looking for.

“I am very sure that more international fights will be offered,” said Rosales. “I will be more motivated to fight and defend my title and hopefully go for a world title.

"It would help my son's future. I don't want Emman to experience the hard life I had when I was young.”

Dacquel, Kimura make weight for OPBF title fight

Rene Dacquel will try to turn back a third straight challenger in Japan when he defends his OPBF junior bantamweight title against Hayato Kimura on Wednesday, July 19 at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo.

Dacquel (19-6-1, 6 KOs) of Manabo, Abra, Philippines weighed in 200 grams under the weight limit, while Kimura (26-9, 17 KOs) weighed in right at the 115-pound mark for the fight. Dacquel, who outpointed Kimura’s compatriots Go Onaga and Shota Kawaguchi in his first two title defenses, is rated number 14 by the WBO and number 10 by the IBF.

Kimura, 28, has not fared well in his career against Filipino boxers, losing to Michael Dasmarinas and Marlon Tapales in 2014, and AJ Banal and Brix Ray in 2010, but earning a win over Joven Jorda in 2009. – Rappler.com