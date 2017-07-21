Robert Onggocan will try to score another international upset, this time against Mirco Martin on August 12 in Germany

Published 8:21 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino prospect Robert Onggocan will try to pull off another victory overseas, this time heading to Germany to face undefeated Mirco Martin on August 12 at Fischbachhalle in Quierschied.

Onggocan's manager Dino Olivetti says he has the contract for the scheduled 10-rounder and is just waiting to get it translated before making it official.

The 21-year-old Onggocan (9-1, 5 knockouts) had been back home in his home province of Zamboanga del Norte to rest after his tough fight against Marjun Pantilgan, a ninth-round technical knockout victory on June 23 in Calamba City, when he got the call from Olivetti to fight Martin (9-0, 5 KOs), who is 4 years older at 25.

Onggocan returned to Biñan City, Laguna on July 19 to begin training, and will only have about 3 weeks to prepare.

"I feel ready to battle in this coming August 12. I know his advantage over me because the fight will be in his country, so I need a knockout win. He's undefeated but I'll try to make [the first loss] in his career," said Onggocan.

"I think he's a hard puncher but I will do my best to win this fight."

Olivetti says the German promoter Dominik Junge of Warriors Box Promotion had originally contacted him about facing junior flyweight Lester Abutan, but told them he had a flyweight who could fit the bill.

"We talked to each other about if we'll accept the fight, and he told me 'Coach, I want to fight and for sure I will win and shock the German fans,'" said Olivetti.

"We watch [Martin's] fight and it's not imposible to win."

Olivetti says the fight won't be compromised by Onggocan being included in the list of 70 boxers who had been found to have submitted "fake and tampered" CT scans as part of their Games and Amusements Board licensing measures, saying he'll attend a meeting regarding the matter and submit a new scan.

Martin had previously won the German international flyweight, while Onggocan won the IBF youth flyweight belt in Indonesia with a knockout of Iwan Zoda in January.

Dacquel retains OPBF title in Japan

Rene Dacquel (20-6-1, 6 KOs) made it 3 straight in Japan, retaining his OPBF junior bantamweight title for the third time with a close, but unanimous decision win over Hayato Kimura on Wednesday, July 19 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The scores were 117-113, 116-112 and 115-113 for Dacquel, a native of Manabo, Abra, Philippines.

Dacquel is managed by Japan's Ryuta Kato. Dacquel says he trained himself for the fight, something he's become accustomed to after having done so for about a dozen of his previous fights.

Dacquel had a meet-and-greet with Cainta, Rizal mayor Kit Nieto upon his arrival to the Philippines, and expects to be back in action next February.

Bantamweight Mark John Yap (26-12, 12 KOs) will be the next Filipino to defend his OPBF title in Japan as the Cagayan de Oro City native faces former Japanese bantamweight champ Kentaro Masuda (27-7, 15 KOs) on July 30 at Sumiyoshi Ward Center in Osaka. – Rappler.com