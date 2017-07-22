Both Jessie Cris Rosales and Jhonny Gonzalez weigh well under the 130-pound limit at the official weigh-in

Published 4:56 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Jessie Cris Rosales and Jhonny Gonzalez tipped the scales at the exact same weight, clocking in at 57.5 kilograms, or 126.7 pounds on Friday, July 21 for their 10-round fight on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) at Lienzo Charro Parral in Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The weights were well below the 130-pound limit, where Gonzalez holds the minor WBC Latino title. Gonzalez (63-10, 53 knockouts) of Mexico City is a former WBO bantamweight titleholder and a two-time WBC featherweight titleholder.

Gonzalez holds high-profile wins over Abner Mares, Fernando Montiel and Hozumi Hasegawa, but has been knocked out by the likes of Israel Vazquez, Gary Russell Jr and Gerry Penalosa.

Penalosa, who ended Gonzalez's reign as bantamweight titleholder with a seventh round body shot knockout in 2007, tells Rappler that Rosales should "fight toe to toe," and be "physical, fight inside" to have the best chance to pull off the victory.

Rosales (21-0-1, 9 knockouts) of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines has not fought anyone near the caliber of Gonzalez, but is 10 years younger at 25.

The fight is promoted by Prensa Promociones del Pueblo and will be televised in Mexico by Televisa. – Rappler.com