Jessie Cris Rosales is knocked down twice in the second round by former world champion Jhonny Gonzalez in Mexico

Published 12:22 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino boxer Jessie Cris Rosales didn't have the breakout performance he had hoped for, being knocked down twice in a second round knockout loss to Jhonny Gonzalez on Saturday, July 22 (Sunday Manila time) at Lienzo Charro Parral in Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Gonzalez (64-10, 54 knockouts) established his signature jab early on, and then scored the first knockdown about 90 seconds into the round with a left hook which sent the Talibon, Bohol native Rosales down to the canvas.

Rosales (21-1-1, 9 KOs) beat the count but was never able to mount a serious offensive attack. A left hook to the body shortly after sent Rosales back down, this time for the 10-count, ending the fight by knockout.

"I was tense after the knockdown and I lost my composure," Rosales tells Rappler. "The old guy can still fight. Humble in defeat, I got hit and I lost."

The fight was a massive leap up in competition for Rosales, 25, who had never faced a fringe contender, let alone a former two-division world champion like the 35-year-old Gonzalez.

Gonzalez of Mexico City is a former WBO bantamweight titleholder and two-time WBC featherweight titleholder. He had previously fought Filipino legend Gerry Penalosa, losing by seventh round knockout in 2007.

The scheduled 12-round bout was presented by Prensa Promociones del Pueblo and televised in Mexico by Televisa. – Rappler.com

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said that Rosales was knocked out in the first round. The knockout occurred in the second round.