'I think he needs to finish his career,' says Lomachenko

Published 6:05 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Vasyl Lomachenko, who had previously stated he would consider a fight with Manny Pacquiao, says he no longer has interest in pursuing such a bout.

The Ukrainian Lomachenko (8-1, 6 knockouts), ranked among the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, says he believes the Filipino fighter beat Jeff Horn on July 2 in Brisbane, Australia, despite all 3 judges scoring the fight for the hometown underdog Horn. Still, he says he saw signs of physical decline in the 8-division champ Pacquiao.

“I think he needs to finish his career. He’s a legend. He has a very great career. He needs to finish, he needs to rest because now I think he is old. He lose his speed, all physical condition he lost. It’s age,” said Lomachenko, who will be defending his WBO junior lightweight title on August 5 against Miguel Marriaga in Los Angeles.

Lomachenko says he believes that Pacquiao at age 38 is just a shadow of the fighter he had been years ago.

“Not the same like 10 years ago,” said Lomachenko. “After this fight I don’t want to fight with him.”

Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas adds that “He just doesn’t want to beat an old man.”

Both Pacquiao and Lomachenko are handled by the Las Vegas-based Top Rank. – Rappler.com