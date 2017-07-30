Donnie Nietes will make his first IBF flyweight title defense against the winner between Juan Carlos Reveco and Komgrich Nantapech

Published 11:05 AM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Donnie Nietes will be facing a mandatory challenger in his next fight, he just doesn’t know yet who it will be.

Nietes, who won the vacant IBF flyweight title in April with a hard-fought victory over Thailand’s Komgrich Nantapech, has been obligated by the sanctioning body to fight an opponent of their choosing next, without the possibility of an optional defense in the interim, Nietes’ promoter Michael Aldeguer of ALA Promotions said.

“His next fight is going to be a mandatory. We got a letter from the IBF a couple of months ago because he won the vacant title. They’ll be appointing an opponent for his next fight, whoever it is for his next fight,” said Aldeguer, adding the fight will take place either at the end of October or mid-November.

The number one and two rankings are vacant, but the number 3 position is occupied by Juan Carlos Reveco (38-3, 19 knockouts), a former WBA flyweight titleholder from Argentina, while the aforementioned Nantapech (22-4, 15 KOs) is the number 4 contender.

The two are scheduled to fight on September 8 in General Alvear, Mendoza, Argentina, reports the Argentinian paper Diario San Rafael, and Aldeguer is under the impression that the winner will be the next challenger of Nietes. “Yes I think it is…because the IBF still has to determine the mandatory to Nietes," said Aldeguer.

Both are younger than the 35-year-old Nietes, a 3-division champion, with Reveco at 33 and Nantapech at 28.

An email to the IBF requesting confirmation was not returned by the time of this story’s publication. A message to Reveco's manager Mario Cozzolino was also not immediately returned.

ALA Gym head trainer Edito Villamor said Nietes (40-1-4, 22 KOs) returned to the gym this month for “maintenance training” but will begin conditioning work next month.

Magsayo 'still not ready'

Mark Magsayo, the undefeated Boholano featherweight, rolled to another fast knockout win on July 8, dropping former title challenger Daniel Diaz 3 times in a first round technical knockout win. It was Magsayo’s second straight early KO, but Aldeguer said he still has to determine how ready the 22-year-old Magsayo is for a step up in competition.

“People forget that Mark’s only [22] and he just happens to be a fighter that people are excited about. If you look at him, he’s like your typical fighter that needs to develop. He’s just in the limelight now,” said Aldeguer of Magsayo, who has a record of 17-0 (13 KOs) and is rated the number two contender by the WBO at 126 pounds.

"Is it his fault that Pinoy Pride has always [brought] pressure where you've got to make the great fights for the fans all the time and not allow the young fighters to develop?”

Aldeguer said Magsayo has told him that he’s ready to fight the WBO featherweight champ, the unbeaten Mexican Oscar Valdez, but that’s not something Aldeguer thinks needs to happen soon.

“We’re not really sure he’s ready for Valdez. He keeps telling us he’s ready, but those are the things that we need to see yet,” said Aldeguer. – Rappler.com