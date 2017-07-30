Broner is too passive throughout as Garcia coasts to the unanimous decision victory

Published 11:28 AM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Mikey Garcia was a real "problem" for Adrien Broner, outworking the flashy fighter to a unanimous decision win Saturday, July 29 (Sunday Manila time) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Two judges had it 116-112 while the third had it 117-111 for Garcia (37-0, 30 knockouts), who was credited by CompuBox with landing 244 punches to 125 for Broner (33-3, 24 KOs).

Just as in his 2015 loss to Shawn Porter, Broner's lack of activity cost him the fight as he was content to be involved in every round, but never be in control against the combination-throwing Garcia of Oxnard, California.

Broner, 28, once considered the potential heir to Floyd Mayweather Jr's pay-per-view throne, loses for the third time as a pro.

"He fought the better fight, he was the better man tonight, and that’s OK," said Broner of Cincinnati, Ohio, whose first defeat came in 2013 against Marcos Maidana.



Garcia, who was a champion at 126, 130 and 135 pounds, says he'll consider his options after his junior welterweight debut. – Rappler.com