Mark John Yap stages the comeback of a lifetime to knock out Kentaro Masuda in the fourth round

Published 11:47 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - When it comes to Mark John Yap, it ain't over until it's over.

The Filipino boxer was nearly finished in the first round of his OPBF bantamweight title defense against former Japanese champ Kentaro Masuda Sunday, July 30. But the Cagayan de Oro native Yap (27-12, 13 knockouts) came back to score a fourth round technical knockout victory at the Sumiyoshi Ward Center in Osaka, Japan.

Yap was dropped in the first minute of the fight on an overhand right, and was bombed to the canvas again a minute later by an assault from the heavy-handed Masuda (27-8, 15 KOs). Another knockdown was scored by a straight right hand, and Yap appeared to go down a fourth time at the bell to end the round but was not administered a count.

Yap is knocked down 3 times in round one

Yap recovered well in the second, and in the third was able to stun Masuda with a right uppercut. Yap completed his comeback in the following round, sending Masuda reeling from a left hook before a series of blows sent the Japanese brawler down.

A pair of left uppercut-right cross combinations on the ropes and a left hook sent Masuda backing to the other side of the ring, where Masuda swung wildly and missed trying to fight Yap off. Yap continued his attack, battering Masuda with both hands around the ring until the referee called off the fight.

Yap scores the comeback knockout in round 4

"Thank God I won even though the fight was difficult," said the 28-year-old Yap, who has been based out of the Muto Boxing Gym in Osaka for the last two years. Yap entered the fight rated number 7 in the world by the World Boxing Council, whose champion is the undefeated Japanese fighter Shinsuke Yamanaka. Masuda was rated number 9. – Rappler.com