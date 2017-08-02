Wu Ching-Kuo's rivals have contacted a court seeking to have AIBA handed over to an interim executive committee

Published 10:02 AM, August 02, 2017

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Opponents to embattled amateur boxing chief Wu Ching-Kuo have begun legal proceedings in an attempt to seize control of ruling body AIBA, executive committee member Pat Fiacco told AFP on Tuesday, August 1.

"We've contacted a court in Lausanne so that the running of the AIBA be handed over to the interim executive committee," the Canadian explained.

He added that Swiss justice could alternatively choose to hand power of the International Boxing Association to "a temporary administrator".

The court has another option open to it - confirming Wu in a position he has held since 2006.

The legal move comes in the wake of last week's no confidence motion against Taiwan's Wu taken at a board meeting in Moscow.

Wu has attacked what he described in an interview with AFP from Taiwan on Saturday "a military coup" against him.

Wu's rivals have claimed that the AIBA is on the brink of bankruptcy and last week set up an interim management committee to take charge of the association pending the selection of a new president.

Fiacco said they wanted Swiss justice to take "provisional measures" until October or November when an AIBA board meeting will vote on the no-confidence motion.

According to Fiacco 16 of the 20 AIBA executive members support the bid to oust Wu who is accused by his detractors of leaving the AIBA on the brink of bankruptcy.

"The AIBA's debt this year is 5 million Swiss francs (4.4 million euros, $5.2 million) and a cumulated debt of 15 million Swiss francs," Fiacco said, citing figures from audit firm KPMG.

"We have been concerned about the mismanagement of the finance which could result in bankruptcy. We feel that the AIBA president needs to be impeached."

Wu in his defense said on Saturday the organization was in a sound financial state, with "over 10 million dollars" in the bank and no debt.

Fiacco in reply suggested Wu was taking into account future revenue from the International Olympic Committee and from host cities of upcoming world championships.

Wu, an influential member of the IOC's executive commission, claims the challenge to his authority is politically-based.

He believes he is being targeted because of his reform push and singled out former AIBA executive director Ho Kim of South Korea for seeking "revenge" after his sacking over allegations of financial wrongdoing. – Rappler.com